Inter-Faith Couple Row: Lucknow Passport Office Okays Tanvi Seth and Anas Siddiqui's Passport

The authorities at a regional passport office in Lucknow have okayed the passport issued to the inter-faith couple Tanvi Seth and Anas Siddiqui in the city as per the new rules of the Ministry of External Affairs.The clearance was granted as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) did not file any adverse report related to the six points mentioned in the new passport verification rules.Speaking to News18, Regional Passport Officer, Piyush Verma said, “The new proforma for Police verification is implemented with effect from June 1, 2018 and which is confined only to criminal verification and citizenship of the applicants. There are no adverse reports on those 6 points proforma, therefore it cannot be considered as adverse.”Last week, the Lucknow police filed an adverse report saying Seth has been living in Noida for the past one year and not the Lucknow address she mentioned in her application form, after which it was speculated that Tanvi Seth could be served a notice and her passport could also be revoked.The incident was first reported by News18 when Siddiqui and Seth were allegedly harassed and shamed by passport officer Vikas Mishra, who then rejected their application.Hours after Seth tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, secretary of the ministry DM Mulay took cognizance of the matter and assured “appropriate action”.Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj was also abused by a few Twitter users, who took umbrage at the minister for instructing the passport office to take action against the accused officer. However, her Cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh supported her and said it was unfortunate that Swaraj received abusive messages.