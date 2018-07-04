English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Inter-Faith Couple Row: Lucknow Passport Office Okays Tanvi Seth and Anas Siddiqui's Passport
The clearance was granted as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) did not file any adverse report related to the six points mentioned in the new passport verification rules.
File image of the inter-faith couple Tanvi Seth and Anas Siddiqui. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Lucknow: The authorities at a regional passport office in Lucknow have okayed the passport issued to the inter-faith couple Tanvi Seth and Anas Siddiqui in the city as per the new rules of the Ministry of External Affairs.
The clearance was granted as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) did not file any adverse report related to the six points mentioned in the new passport verification rules.
Speaking to News18, Regional Passport Officer, Piyush Verma said, “The new proforma for Police verification is implemented with effect from June 1, 2018 and which is confined only to criminal verification and citizenship of the applicants. There are no adverse reports on those 6 points proforma, therefore it cannot be considered as adverse.”
Last week, the Lucknow police filed an adverse report saying Seth has been living in Noida for the past one year and not the Lucknow address she mentioned in her application form, after which it was speculated that Tanvi Seth could be served a notice and her passport could also be revoked.
The incident was first reported by News18 when Siddiqui and Seth were allegedly harassed and shamed by passport officer Vikas Mishra, who then rejected their application.
Hours after Seth tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, secretary of the ministry DM Mulay took cognizance of the matter and assured “appropriate action”.
Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj was also abused by a few Twitter users, who took umbrage at the minister for instructing the passport office to take action against the accused officer. However, her Cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh supported her and said it was unfortunate that Swaraj received abusive messages.
Also Watch
The clearance was granted as the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) did not file any adverse report related to the six points mentioned in the new passport verification rules.
Speaking to News18, Regional Passport Officer, Piyush Verma said, “The new proforma for Police verification is implemented with effect from June 1, 2018 and which is confined only to criminal verification and citizenship of the applicants. There are no adverse reports on those 6 points proforma, therefore it cannot be considered as adverse.”
Last week, the Lucknow police filed an adverse report saying Seth has been living in Noida for the past one year and not the Lucknow address she mentioned in her application form, after which it was speculated that Tanvi Seth could be served a notice and her passport could also be revoked.
The incident was first reported by News18 when Siddiqui and Seth were allegedly harassed and shamed by passport officer Vikas Mishra, who then rejected their application.
Hours after Seth tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, secretary of the ministry DM Mulay took cognizance of the matter and assured “appropriate action”.
Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj was also abused by a few Twitter users, who took umbrage at the minister for instructing the passport office to take action against the accused officer. However, her Cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh supported her and said it was unfortunate that Swaraj received abusive messages.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video