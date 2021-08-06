Inter-faith Marriage Invalid in Eyes of Sharia, Says AIMPLB, Asks Muslim Women to be Wed Early

In a controversial move, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday issued a seven-point directive appealing to “parents, guardians and responsible pillars” to discourage interfaith marriages among the youth as it is “invalid” as per Sharia laws.

It further called for early marriage, especially of women, so that such “regretful” and “unfortunate” alliances can be “avoided”, The Times of India reported.

In the document, the acting general secretary of AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, said, “Islam does not consider marriage between a Muslim and a non-Muslim, who are plythesists, as legal. Even if it appears to be valid by societal standards, it is not considered legal in the eyes of Sharia.”

Maulana Rahmani added that co-working spaces are giving rise to inter-religion marriages and asked the community to “stay vigilant”. “It is because of lack of religious teaching and nurturing from parents so steps should be taken by guardians and representatives of mosques and madrassas across the country to stop such marriages,” he said.

Besides, he claimed that inter-faith marriages cause “tremendous hardships” for Muslim women. “We have come across several such cases where Muslim girls who went away with non-Muslim boys, have later had to face tremendous hardships or even lose their lives. This is why we have issued an appeal for parents, guardians and responsible pillars of our society to stay vigilant and help young boys and girls,” he said.

The board has further asked that parents should monitor their children, check their use of mobile phones and avoid enrolling them in co-educational institutions.

Urging parents to maintain “simplicity” while solemnising the marriage, the board asked parents to wed their children, especially women early as “late marriages give rise to more such problems” and directed Imams of the mosques to take Friday sermons and clerics preach teachings of Islam on marriage within the Muslim community.

“Generally when such marriages take place, a notice is put up outside the marriage registry office with their names. It is an appeal to religious organisations, social workers, madrasa teachers and other responsible citizens, to visit the homes of these youngsters to motivate them against falling into a fit of passion. Not just after death but in life, too, such marriages of momentary passions are falling apart," the document read.

