Inter-State Coordination Meeting Discuss Strategy for Lok Sabha Polls

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, the meeting discussed common issues such as movement of contrabands across the borders of the states

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Jammu: Voters stand in a queue at a polling station during the 7th phase of the panchayat elections at Bishnah village, in Jammu, Tuesday, Dec. 04, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Udhgamandalam: An inter-state coordination meeting of top police, prohibition and excise officials of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday decided on various preventive measures, including steps to check smuggling of liquor, in the run up to the coming Lok Sabha elections.

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the polls, the meeting discussed common issues such as movement of contrabands across the borders of the states, issues of coordination among the neighbouring districts and pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs), official sources said.

Director Generals Police of Tamil Nadu K Rajendran, Kerala Loknath Behra and Puducherry Sundari Nanda besides senior police officials of all the states participated in the meeting along with the Commissioners of Excise and Prohibition of the respective states, the sources said.

Besides strengthening the check posts and intensifying patrols to prevent smuggling of liquor, the meeting decided to initiate special drive to execute the pending NBWs, keep a tight vigil on the movement of illegal arms and explosives and movement of anti-national elements and provide necessary logistics for Central Armed Police Force deployment,they said.
