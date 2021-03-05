Inter-state Gang Of Jewellery Thieves Busted, 4 Held In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Mar 04: The police here on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of thieves that targeted jewellery shops with the arrest of four of its members, including a woman. The gang has targeted 50 shops in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the police said.

The four gang members were arrested by a joint team of Sahibabad and Loni police from the Karangate police outpost roundabout at Loni road. The police team was led by Station House Officer, Sahibabad, Vishnu Kaushik, they said. The woman member of the gang was taking stolen jewellery to goldsmiths who regularly bought it from her, they added.

