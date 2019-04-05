Inter-State Police Meeting Held in Delhi Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

An inter-state police cooperation meeting aimed at strengthening coordination amongst police forces in the National Capital Region (NCR) was held at the Delhi Police headquarters here on Friday.The main objective of the meeting was to share terror-related inputs and increase synergy among various state police forces in the wake of General elections. The meeting, held at Delhi Police headquarters was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.“Intensive patrolling at vulnerable points was emphasised upon to check the movement of illegal liquor, firearms, cash and musclemen across the border towards Delhi. Police officials were impressed upon to focus on tenant verification, guest house checking and sensitisation of cyber-cafe owners,” said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Delhi Police.Preventive action against anti-social elements to ensure smooth functioning of the impending election exercise was also laid stress on, he added.Senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh attended the meeting.The general election will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 11 and concluding on May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.