Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Interact With Media Only After Prior Approval of CMD: Air India Tells Staff

In the communication dated April 30, Air India said there have been instances where employees have aired their views on electronic or social media portraying the company in bad light despite instructions against doing so.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Interact With Media Only After Prior Approval of CMD: Air India Tells Staff
Representative Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Air India has cautioned its employees of "appropriate action" if they interact with the media without prior authorisation in writing from the airline chief, according to a communication.

In the communication dated April 30, the airline said there have been instances where employees have interacted with the media or posted videos in uniform in Air India aircraft, aired their views on electronic or social media portraying the company in bad light despite instructions against doing so.

"This is to reiterate that no employee(s) in individual capacity or on behalf of a group or union or association of employees shall issue statements in print, electronic or social media or post videos on any matter related to the company without prior authorisation in writing by the CMD," it said.

The communication signed by Director Personnel Amrita Sharan also said that the employees have to make a request through proper channel and then explicit approval of the chairman and managing director (CMD).

"...any violation of the above will be viewed very seriously and appropriate action as per applicable service regulations/ instructions would be taken against those found violating the same," the order said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram