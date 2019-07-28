Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Interested in Witnessing Chandrayaan-2's Moon Landing From Sriharikota? PM's Offer to Students

The PM announced a countrywide quiz for students, the winners of which will get to witness the moment when Chandrayaan lands on the moon's surface, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Interested in Witnessing Chandrayaan-2's Moon Landing From Sriharikota? PM's Offer to Students
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Loading...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second episode of 'Mann ki Baat' since bein re-elected hailed the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-2 saying that it has instilled in him a sense of fearlessness and faith.

The PM also announced a countrywide quiz for students, the winners of which will get to witness the moment when Chandrayaan lands on the moon's surface, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The quiz will include questions on space technologies, India's space mission, Science and Technology. Elucidating on the contents of the quiz, PM Modi said that it will include questions such as: "what is required to launch a rocket", "how is a satellite taken to the orbit", "what information can be gained from a satellite" and "what is A-Sat".

Winners of the quiz will be the top-scorers from each state. "This will be a historic opportunity for the winning students," PM Modi said. The details of the quiz, PM Modi said, will be available on the MyGov website from August 1.

ISRO was able to successfully put its spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 into earth's orbit on July 22 after a week of anticipation over a technical glitch that resulted in the first take-off being aborted.

Although the spacecraft is scheduled to reach the moon on August 20, its rover 'Vikram' will only land on the moon's surface on September 7. Originally Vikram was planned to land on the Moon 54 days after the rocket's lift-off and now the landing will take place in 48 days.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram