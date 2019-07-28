Interested in Witnessing Chandrayaan-2's Moon Landing From Sriharikota? PM's Offer to Students
The PM announced a countrywide quiz for students, the winners of which will get to witness the moment when Chandrayaan lands on the moon's surface, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second episode of 'Mann ki Baat' since bein re-elected hailed the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-2 saying that it has instilled in him a sense of fearlessness and faith.
The PM also announced a countrywide quiz for students, the winners of which will get to witness the moment when Chandrayaan lands on the moon's surface, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The quiz will include questions on space technologies, India's space mission, Science and Technology. Elucidating on the contents of the quiz, PM Modi said that it will include questions such as: "what is required to launch a rocket", "how is a satellite taken to the orbit", "what information can be gained from a satellite" and "what is A-Sat".
Winners of the quiz will be the top-scorers from each state. "This will be a historic opportunity for the winning students," PM Modi said. The details of the quiz, PM Modi said, will be available on the MyGov website from August 1.
ISRO was able to successfully put its spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 into earth's orbit on July 22 after a week of anticipation over a technical glitch that resulted in the first take-off being aborted.
Although the spacecraft is scheduled to reach the moon on August 20, its rover 'Vikram' will only land on the moon's surface on September 7. Originally Vikram was planned to land on the Moon 54 days after the rocket's lift-off and now the landing will take place in 48 days.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty