Interested in Witnessing Chandrayaan-2's Moon Landing From Sriharikota? PM's Offer to Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second episode of 'Mann ki Baat' since bein re-elected hailed the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-2 saying that it has instilled in him a sense of fearlessness and faith.

The PM also announced a countrywide quiz for students, the winners of which will get to witness the moment when Chandrayaan lands on the moon's surface, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The quiz will include questions on space technologies, India's space mission, Science and Technology. Elucidating on the contents of the quiz, PM Modi said that it will include questions such as: "what is required to launch a rocket", "how is a satellite taken to the orbit", "what information can be gained from a satellite" and "what is A-Sat".

Winners of the quiz will be the top-scorers from each state. "This will be a historic opportunity for the winning students," PM Modi said. The details of the quiz, PM Modi said, will be available on the MyGov website from August 1.

ISRO was able to successfully put its spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 into earth's orbit on July 22 after a week of anticipation over a technical glitch that resulted in the first take-off being aborted.

Although the spacecraft is scheduled to reach the moon on August 20, its rover 'Vikram' will only land on the moon's surface on September 7. Originally Vikram was planned to land on the Moon 54 days after the rocket's lift-off and now the landing will take place in 48 days.