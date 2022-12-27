CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Interfaith marriage: UP man kills wife, buries body in house
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 14:41 IST

Lakhimpur, India

Photo for representation. (Image: Shutterstock)

There used to be frequent quarrels between the couple and after one such quarrel two days ago, Mohammad electrocuted his wife and buried the dead body

In an interfaith marriage, the husband electrocuted his wife to death and then buried her in his own room in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Wasi Mohammad had married Uma Sharma, seven years ago.

After marriage, Mohammad Faiz converted Uma and gave her the name of Aqsa Fatma.

There used to be frequent quarrels between the couple and after one such quarrel two days ago, Mohammad electrocuted his wife and buried the dead body in the room of the house.

When the mother of the deceased came to know about this, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police reached the spot and recovered the body from the room and have sent it for post-mortem.

Police officials said that the accused has been arrested. After investigating the matter, strict action will be taken against the culprit, said the police spokesman.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:December 27, 2022, 14:41 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 14:41 IST
