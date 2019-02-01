English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Interim Budget Just a ‘Trailer’ of What’s in Store After Lok Sabha Elections, Says PM Modi
Narendra Modi said over 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in the unorganised sector will benefit from the budget.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation hours after the budget speech.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the interim budget is merely a "trailer" of what will guide India towards prosperity after the Lok Sabha polls and described it as something which will benefit all sections of the society.
He said over 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in unorganised sector will benefit from the budget, adding that poverty has been falling at a record rate due to the efforts of his government.
"It is good to see more people being removed from the shackles of poverty. Our Neo-middle class is rising and so are their dreams... Interim budget a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls," he said in a televised statement," PM Modi said.
This budget will boost the efforts of 130 crore citizens in realising the goal of a new India, Modi said.
He said the development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives which have been reflected in the budget proposals from farmer welfare to middle class, from income tax relief to infrastructure, from manufacturing to MSME, from housing to healthcare and from the increased pace of development to the New India.
About the pro-farmer initiatives in the budget, he lamented that for years, many initiatives were taken for the farming community, but a lot of farmers never came under the ambit of these schemes.
Calling PM Kisan Nidhi a historic step for farmer welfare which will help the farmers who have under 5 acres of land, Modi said the animal husbandry sector, fisheries have been taken care of in the budget for "new India".
Underlining the importance of safeguarding the interests of the unorganised sector, he said PM Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana will be of great help. This sector needed more safeguarding of their interests and the budget for new India has done so. Ayushman Bharat Yojana and social security schemes are also going to touch their lives, he added.
Modi said it is essential to ensure the benefits of development reach all sections of society. "The budget will empower the poor, give a boost to the farmer and an impetus to the economic growth," he said.
He also thanked Arun Jaitley, undergoing treatment in the United States, and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for the budget. Till recently, Jaitley was handling the finance portfolio. Goyal now holds the additional charge of finance.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He said over 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in unorganised sector will benefit from the budget, adding that poverty has been falling at a record rate due to the efforts of his government.
"It is good to see more people being removed from the shackles of poverty. Our Neo-middle class is rising and so are their dreams... Interim budget a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls," he said in a televised statement," PM Modi said.
This budget will boost the efforts of 130 crore citizens in realising the goal of a new India, Modi said.
He said the development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives which have been reflected in the budget proposals from farmer welfare to middle class, from income tax relief to infrastructure, from manufacturing to MSME, from housing to healthcare and from the increased pace of development to the New India.
About the pro-farmer initiatives in the budget, he lamented that for years, many initiatives were taken for the farming community, but a lot of farmers never came under the ambit of these schemes.
Calling PM Kisan Nidhi a historic step for farmer welfare which will help the farmers who have under 5 acres of land, Modi said the animal husbandry sector, fisheries have been taken care of in the budget for "new India".
Underlining the importance of safeguarding the interests of the unorganised sector, he said PM Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana will be of great help. This sector needed more safeguarding of their interests and the budget for new India has done so. Ayushman Bharat Yojana and social security schemes are also going to touch their lives, he added.
Modi said it is essential to ensure the benefits of development reach all sections of society. "The budget will empower the poor, give a boost to the farmer and an impetus to the economic growth," he said.
He also thanked Arun Jaitley, undergoing treatment in the United States, and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for the budget. Till recently, Jaitley was handling the finance portfolio. Goyal now holds the additional charge of finance.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas is Eyeing to Replace Ben Affleck as New Batman in DC's Upcoming Film
- Amazon Gets Alternate Sellers in Place For Selling Products, as New FDI Rules Are Also Stressing Out Shoppers
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results