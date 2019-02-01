LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Interim Budget Just a ‘Trailer’ of What’s in Store After Lok Sabha Elections, Says PM Modi

Narendra Modi said over 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in the unorganised sector will benefit from the budget.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation hours after the budget speech.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the interim budget is merely a "trailer" of what will guide India towards prosperity after the Lok Sabha polls and described it as something which will benefit all sections of the society.

He said over 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in unorganised sector will benefit from the budget, adding that poverty has been falling at a record rate due to the efforts of his government.

"It is good to see more people being removed from the shackles of poverty. Our Neo-middle class is rising and so are their dreams... Interim budget a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls," he said in a televised statement," PM Modi said.

This budget will boost the efforts of 130 crore citizens in realising the goal of a new India, Modi said.

He said the development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives which have been reflected in the budget proposals from farmer welfare to middle class, from income tax relief to infrastructure, from manufacturing to MSME, from housing to healthcare and from the increased pace of development to the New India.

About the pro-farmer initiatives in the budget, he lamented that for years, many initiatives were taken for the farming community, but a lot of farmers never came under the ambit of these schemes.

Calling PM Kisan Nidhi a historic step for farmer welfare which will help the farmers who have under 5 acres of land, Modi said the animal husbandry sector, fisheries have been taken care of in the budget for "new India".

Underlining the importance of safeguarding the interests of the unorganised sector, he said PM Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana will be of great help. This sector needed more safeguarding of their interests and the budget for new India has done so. Ayushman Bharat Yojana and social security schemes are also going to touch their lives, he added.

Modi said it is essential to ensure the benefits of development reach all sections of society. "The budget will empower the poor, give a boost to the farmer and an impetus to the economic growth," he said.

He also thanked Arun Jaitley, undergoing treatment in the United States, and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for the budget. Till recently, Jaitley was handling the finance portfolio. Goyal now holds the additional charge of finance.


