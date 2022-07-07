'Internal Development': India on British PM Boris Johnson Announcing Resignation as Conservative Party Leader

India on Friday termed "internal development" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing his resignation as the Conservative Party leader, but asserted that the UK is an important strategic partner with whom its multi-faceted partnership would continue. Johnson Thursday announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader after he was abandoned by his close allies in the wake of a series of scandals that rocked his government, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become his successor.

Johnson, 58, said he will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed; expected by the time of the Conservative Party conference scheduled for October. Asked about the political developments in the UK and Johnson's announcement, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "I don't really know what is the exact timeline, how long is he here, a departure from that post. These are internal developments. We keep a close watch on such things but these are internal developments."

Noting that British Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have enjoyed a very close friendship, Bagchi said that on the larger issue, the UK as an important strategic partner with whom "we have a multi-faceted partnership and relationship, it is important that this will continue".

He refused to comment further on the leadership change. Asked about India reportedly suggesting to a UN ad hoc committee adoption of measures similar to those prescribed in Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, Bagchi said an initial Indian submission was made in May 2022.

"This is a technical matter. There are inter-ministerial inputs that come in. MEA of course has been taking the lead. Will have to check with relevant ministry," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.