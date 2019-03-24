LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Happy to See the Care, But...': Pak Min, Sushma Swaraj Indulge in Verbal War After 'Conversion' of Hindus in Sindh

This war of words on micro-blogging website comes at a time when the relations between the two countries are strained after the Pulwama attack in February.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: A Twitter spat broke out between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain after Swaraj asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the abduction of two Hindu girls. The girls were reportedly kidnapped from the Sindh region of Pakistan on the eve of Holi and were forcibly converted to Islam.

Quoting a news report, Swaraj, on Twitter, said that she had asked the Indian High Commissioner for the report of the incident.



Reacting to Swaraj’s demand for report, Hussain said that it was an internal issue of Pakistan, to which Swaraj said that her demand had made him 'jittery'.







Hussain further raked up Gujarat riots and replied to Swaraj saying that she should also stand up for the rights of minorities at home.





This war of words on micro-blogging website comes at a time when the relations between the two countries are strained after the Pulwama attack in February. At least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a suicide attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on several occasions, has said that the minority communities would be treated equally. Khan had earlier said that he would "teach India how to treat minorities" after actor Naseeruddin Shah was targeted for his comments of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.
