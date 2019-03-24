'Happy to See the Care, But...': Pak Min, Sushma Swaraj Indulge in Verbal War After 'Conversion' of Hindus in Sindh

I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan

Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan's Sindh https://t.co/r4bTBSoy9d via @TOIWorld — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

Mam its Pakistin internal issue and rest assure its not Modi’s India where minorities are subjugated its Imran Khan’s Naya Pak where white color of our flag is equally dearer to us.I hope you ll act with same diligence when it comes to rights of Indian Minorities https://t.co/MQC1AnnmGR — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2019

Mr.Minister @fawadchaudhry - I only asked for a report from Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad about the kidnapping and forced conversion of two minor Hindu girls to Islam. This was enough to make you jittery. This only shows your guilty conscience. @IndiainPakistan — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

Madam Minister I am happy that in the Indian administration we have people who care for minority rights in other countries. I sincerely hope that your conscience will allow you to stand up for minorities at home as well. Gujarat and Jammu must weigh heavily on your soul. https://t.co/7D0vMiUI42 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2019

A Twitter spat broke out between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain after Swaraj asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the abduction of two Hindu girls. The girls were reportedly kidnapped from the Sindh region of Pakistan on the eve of Holi and were forcibly converted to Islam.Quoting a news report, Swaraj, on Twitter, said that she had asked the Indian High Commissioner for the report of the incident.Reacting to Swaraj’s demand for report, Hussain said that it was an internal issue of Pakistan, to which Swaraj said that her demand had made him 'jittery'.Hussain further raked up Gujarat riots and replied to Swaraj saying that she should also stand up for the rights of minorities at home.This war of words on micro-blogging website comes at a time when the relations between the two countries are strained after the Pulwama attack in February. At least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a suicide attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on several occasions, has said that the minority communities would be treated equally. Khan had earlier said that he would "teach India how to treat minorities" after actor Naseeruddin Shah was targeted for his comments of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.