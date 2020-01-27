Internal Matter of India, Say France After Anti-CAA Resolutions Passed in European Parliament
The assertion came after close to 600 lawmakers in the 751-member parliament moved six resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the enactment of the law marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Chateau of Chantilly in Paris, France. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: France, a founding member of the European Union, considers the new citizenship law an internal political matter of India, French diplomatic sources said on Monday.
The assertion came after close to 600 lawmakers in the 751-member parliament moved six resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the enactment of the law marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime.
For France, the CAA is India's internal political matter and it has been stated on several occasions, the sources said.
They said the European Parliament is an institution independent of member states and the European Commission.
The new law, passed by Parliament last month, offers citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
India has been witnessing massive protests against the new law with opposition parties, civil rights groups and activists saying that granting citizenship based on religion is against the foundational principles of the Constitution.
There has been no reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs on the resolutions against the CAA in European Parliament.
Official sources, however, maintained that the CAA was an entirely internal matter of India and that the legislation was adopted through democratic means after a debate in both houses of Parliament.
"Every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation contemplates both a context and criteria. This is not discrimination," a government source said, explaining why India is opposed to the resolutions at the EU parliament.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 119 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla Wins Elite Membership
- Boy Helps Parents Recreate 28-Year-Old Beach Photo of Them in Same Spot, Wins Internet
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- #RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death