Internal Tussle of BJP Leadership is Affecting Work in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav said that the internal tussle within BJP leadership is affecting the work of the state. The SP chief has also alleged that all development schemes have also come to a standstill with delays in public interest decisions.

“After four years and in these worsening times, the BJP organization leadership is meeting and coordinating between the BJP and the government. The sole purpose of these meetings and consultation of the Sangh is to re-occupy power. The state has not even emerged from the crisis of corona but the BJP is once again getting mad for power,” stated Akhilesh Yadav.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SP chief said, “To hide their failures, false stories are being made. The BJP government said that after the second wave, the government has made huge arrangements for the third wave, however, the arrangements for the second wave are not yet complete. There is unforgivable negligence in the treatment of black fungus. The government is not able to provide even the necessary injections. Patients are dying in agony. Now a year-and-a-half later, the government is planning an intensive investigation into the corona infection. What have every one been doing till now?”

“The corona pandemic is not yet over. The number of infected people is increasing with the testing. The situation is uncontrollable in many districts. Black fungus patients from other districts are also coming to hospitals in Lucknow. There is no system of proper treatment for them. The government is also unable to provide life-saving injections to them,” stated Akhilesh Yadav.

Raising questions on the vaccination drive, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP government has announced to give the vaccine to everyone in the state till Diwali but till now the arrangements are not yet complete. Many vaccination centres have been closed due to a lack of vaccines. Even now the rate of vaccination in Uttar Pradesh has been less than 2 percent and 98 percent of the people could not take the second dose. How would there be protection without both doses? Due to the lack of availability of sufficient numbers of first and second doses of the same vaccine, now there is a discussion of mixing the vaccines. It shows that the government is making a mockery of itself with having any solid plan for vaccination."

