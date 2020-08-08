International Airport on Cards for Ayodhya as Govt Prepares for Influx of Tourists After Ram Temple

Days after the grand foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram Temple, both the Uttar Pradesh and the central government are now working closely to develop Ayodhya as a major tourist destination. As estimated, around 1 lakh pilgrims would be visiting the temple once it is ready for devotees.

Along with a remodelled railway station, authorities are planning for an International Airport in Ayodhya and direct connectivity to highways. So far, the state authorities have connected Ayodhya to Purvanchal Expressway for direct access to Lucknow and Varanasi airports. And a 192-km highway is also being constructed, connecting holy cities- Kashi and Ayodhya.

Apart from this, authorities have decided to construct the traditional 84 kosi parikrama area for devotees visiting the temple.

Hinting towards a structured Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremony had said that the Ram Temple will not just provide opportunities for the people but will also change the economical anatomy of the entire region. Similarly, CM Yogi Adityanath had said that he would establish ‘Avadhpuri’ as the most prestigious and prosperous city in the world.

Once developed, the temple town of Ayodhya will have the biggest statue of Lord Ram along with Queen Ho Memorial, digital museum, interpretation center, ramlila center, ramkatha gallery, auditorium, etc, to amaze the tourists from all across the world. It is being speculated that around 70 to 80 per cent of the tourism project budget would be spent on developing Ayodhya for the next five years.