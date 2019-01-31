English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Boxer, Nigerian Held for Hacking Into Central Bank Account; 10 Debit Cards Recovered
An international-level boxer, Arjun Rana and his two accomplices later identified as Vishal Tokas and an Nigerian national, Emma Dozie Osiaku were arrested on Tuesday from Greater Kailash and Lajpat Nagar on separate raids.
Representative image (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Three hackers, including an international-level boxer, were arrested for fraudulently withdrawing over Rs 9 lakh from Central Bank of India in south Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.
"An international-level boxer, Arjun Rana and his two accomplices later identified as Vishal Tokas and an Nigerian national, Emma Dozie Osiaku were arrested on Tuesday from Greater Kailash and Lajpat Nagar on separate raids," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.
"The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sunil Verma, a Branch manager of Central Bank of India at Greater Kailash, informed the local police that two persons, identified as Arjun Rana and Vishal Tokas, were trying to withdraw over Rs 9 lakh by using forged identity from the account of Arjun Rana Enterprises," Kumar said.
"During investigation, it was found that a group of hackers transferred Rs 10 lakh fraudulently from the 'Kankaria Mahinahar Nagarik Shahkari Bank Ltd' holding an account in HDFC following which a case was registered in Ahmedabad's Maninagar on Jan 7," he added.
"On interrogation, Rana and Tokas disclosed that they work for Osiaku. Police team later arrested him from his residence at Lajpat Nagar," he added.
"Rana was a bright international boxer but after a decline in his career, he was lured by the mastermind Osiaku," the DCP said, adding that 10 debit cards and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.
