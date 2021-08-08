International Cat Day 2021: 5 Stereotypes about Cat Lovers that are True

The likes and dislikes of a person often reveal much about their personality, but they are not true all the time. Several pieces of research have given insights on people who prefer one species of pet over the other. For cat lovers, it is an assumption that just like the furry mammals, they too hate other people and are self-centered. Do you know any cat lovers? If no, then you can spot them with the help of the below-mentioned description.

Read these characteristics which almost all cat lovers have in common:

Introverted and sensitive

It’s the nature of cats that they are not friends with everybody, and the same trait can be seen in their owners too. Usually, they live alone and are happy with their independent lifestyle. They are introverts but are comfortable hanging around with other people. However, they would need some me-time to relax and recharge.

Cat lovers lean to left

It has been observed that people with liberal political leanings prefer cats over dogs. You might be a liberal dog lover or a conservative cat owner; if you’re a liberal, you love cats and vice versa.

Cat owners are open-minded

Five traits - conscientiousness, neuroticism, extraversion, agreeableness, and openness are often seen in most cat lovers. As compared to dog owners, people who have cats as pets are more open and therefore, have greater artistic creativity.

Attention seekers

Just like their pets, cat lovers seek attention from people around them. They like to be the centre of all conversations. At times, cat owners rely on their pets for emotional support.

They respect cats more than anyone

Cat people respect cats more than humans, in general. The saddest sight for a cat lover is to see the animal on the streets without a home. Cat lovers are often seen making a special effort to rescue or rehabilitate homeless cats.

