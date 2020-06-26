International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: Date, Theme, Significance

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking is observed as a mark to strengthen the resolve of an international society free of drug abuse. On this day, people, communities, organisations across the globe try to raise awareness about the problems that occur due to illicit drugs.

The date of June 26 was chosen after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution regarding it on December 7, 1987.



International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020 Theme

The theme of the day this year is “Better Knowledge for Better Care”. The main idea behind this theme is to stress upon the need of improving the understanding of the world drug problem. The theme also deals with how better knowledge about this issue can lead to greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.

Ghada Fathi Waly, Executive Director of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in her statement on the official website said, “Some 35.6 million people suffer from drug use disorders globally, according to the World Drug Report 2020 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)”.

She added that close to 269 million people used drugs in 2018, which was 30 percent higher from what it was in 2009.

“While the increase reflects population growth and other factors, illicit drugs - including opiates and pharmaceutical opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine - are still more available, more diverse and more potent than before, challenging law enforcement, posing greater health risks and complicating efforts to prevent and treat drug use disorders,” she concluded.

Taking to Twitter, on the day to create awareness among people, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said, “More than 35 million people suffer from drug use disorders globally. We must tackle the world’s drug problem, by building solutions that are based on facts, shared responsibility, and solidarity with the most vulnerable”.