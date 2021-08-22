International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief: History and Significance

The International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, observed on August 22, emphasises the significance of aiding victims of religious persecution as part of the UN’s efforts to promote Human Rights related to religious or belief freedom. It was first made official in 2019.

The resolution was enacted immediately after mosques in New Zealand and churches in Sri Lanka were attacked. The resolution was introduced by Poland’s Foreign Minister, Jacek Czaputowicz. It was approved by a small group of countries, including the United States, Iraq, Jordan, Canada, Brazil, and Pakistan.

When one reads recent news, it is impossible to deny the fact that religious persecution is on the rise. Religious persecution affects one out of every three persons, as per the UN report. The establishment of the day was a direct response to the ever-growing issue of religious or belief-based violence, particularly in its most serious expressions of international crimes such as those against humanity and even genocide.

As populism has grown exponentially in the political and social spheres, it has created a wide range of hostility towards people seen to be foreign or just different. States and religious institutions frequently use the instrumentalization of faiths or beliefs to maintain their power or control and to achieve other political goals.

The United Nations strongly condemns the ongoing violence against religious communities. Another rationale for the creation of the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief is the UN’s position. To mark this day, the United Nations pledged to reiterate their unflinching solidarity for the victims, which they will express by doing all in their ability to prevent such attacks and bring those guilty accountable.

Learning about other religions is a fantastic way to commemorate this day. Inquire of a friend or acquaintance who holds a different belief. Learn more about why people believe what they think. Attend a service or event in a house or place of worship that you would not typically attend. Make a contribution to a local church, mosque, or synagogue. Pray for people of different religions.

