International Day of Education: Date, Theme and Significance

International Day of Education, observed on January 24 worldwide, is an endeavor to mobilize the promise of innovation in education.

How it came into being:

Education, which is a fundamental human right has been not so easily available to a greater part of the world. Therefore, it has become all the more imperative to spread, promote the idea of education as a foundation for living.

In order to harp on the absolute indispensability of education, January 24 was designated as the international day of education by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). It was on 3rd December 2018 that this resolution was passed, co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other member states.

Plan for 2021 celebration around the globe:

2021 would mark the third year of celebration of this momentous day that has so far led to some transformative actions harnessing inclusiveness, equitable quality education opportunities across the globe. Spearheaded by UNESCO and Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies (CRI), a ‘Learning Planet Festival’ will be organized that would embody the spirit of the International Day of Education by recognizing the potential of all learners regardless of their circumstances. Sharing various learning innovation strategies, CRI will be announcing the names of the winners of ‘Let Petit Prince’, an essay competition.

Interestingly enough, this event is set to be organized in 3 categories:

Learning heroes, innovations, and financing.

Besides the UNESCO New York office- UNHQ partnership organizing the event, the world will experience various global events in other parts such as Beijing, Toronto, Alexandria, Manila as well, thereby emphasizing the role of education for peace and development.

Around tens of millions of dollars have been said to be invested every year by the United States to produce budding leaders and form an ASEAN identity through youth engagement and education.

International Day of Education 2021 Theme:

The theme chosen for this year’s celebration is ‘Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation’, keeping in mind the trying times that the world has been going through owing to the pandemic. Given the pandemic has led to the closure of physical school spaces, the learning opportunities have been severely jeopardized. Hence, it is imperative that an international solidarity is conveyed to boost and recover the education system worldwide.