International Day of Forests: 5 Reasons why Greens are Essential for Urban Survival

International Day of Forests is observed on March 21 every year since 2012. The day is dedicated to raise awareness of role of forests amidst urbanization that has been the harbinger of urban sprawl, but at the cost of converting green forests to concrete jungles. Trees are the core of forests and a walk amidst sprawling trees itself is so stress relieving that urbanites spend thousands of rupees every year to holiday in green resorts and national parks located distant from urban locales.The beauty of countryside gives innate peace and we must make an effort towards making our cities as beautiful, for the sake of our elders, our next generation and off course ourselves.Climate change is apparent around the globe. The summers are arriving much before their schedules, monsoons are reduced to scanty rainfall, the average temperature in winters has dropped and increased in summers. Here are certain facts about trees and forests that will make you consider your choice of contributing towards a green urban locality:In the scorching heat, trees act as natural air conditioners and have the capability of reducing the temperature by 2 to 8 degree celsius. Grow trees around your urban landscape to witness an instant difference in your local climate. Forests soak greenhouse gases and reduce global warming.Metropolitan cities in India are engulfed in a thick layer of carbon and other harmful gases due to pollution. No wonder people are investing hefty sums of money on air purifiers at home. But did you know, trees are natural air purifiers as they absorb and store carbon, remove fine particles and harmful pollutants, thereby reducing the air pollution and mitigating the impacts of climate change.We’ve dawned into a phase where the hustle and bustle of a city is loud even at the midnight. Trees reduce noise pollution by creating a barrier between roads and residences. Also the chirps of sparrows and other birds render a soothing vibe to your vicinity.Forests around urban areas help maintain groundwater level by absorbing rainwater in their roots and branches. The Urban Water Crunch is a big pain for urbanites and green layers of forests around urban vicinities is the answer to address it.Forests and trees around urban locales are essential for mental as well as physical wellbeing of the urban dwellers. A morning jog amidst trees is much more impactful visibly, mentally and physically, than a round on a high street surrounded by sky scrapers.Tune into this impressive video by the United Nations and support the Green Uprising!