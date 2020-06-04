International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2020: Date and Significance of The Day

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on June 4. The main aim behind observing this day is to acknowledge the pain suffered by children across the world, which is caused due to any kind of abuse including physical, mental and emotional.

The day came into being in a special United Nations General Assembly session, which was held to discuss the condition of Palestine. It is during this session that took place on August 19, 1982 that the organisation asserted that it is “appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel’s acts of aggression”. This came after the Lebanon War which took place in 1982 and had a huge number of child victims.

The United Nations also mentions how in a situation of armed conflict it is the children who are most affected by the consequences.

As mentioned by the UN, the six most common violations include recruitment and use of children in war, killing, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

Here are a few quotes that you can send across in order to create awareness about International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression:

Anger is one letter short of danger. Say no to harming children. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2020

Children are not a punching bag. They deserve love and care.

Aggression is the first step on the slippery slope to selfishness and chaos.

There’s no excuse for child abuse.

Bruises can heal, but the real hurt is concealed. Don’t let any child be abused.

