International Day of the Girl Child: Indian Student Esha Bahal Becomes British High Commissioner For 24 Hours
Esha Bahal achieved the feat by winning a competition organised by the British High Commission to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.
Picture: ANI
To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, a political science student in a Noida University became British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours.
Esha Bahal achieved this feat by winning a competition organised by the Commission. A total of 58 women, aged between 18 and 23, from across the country had submitted their short video presentation on the theme, "what does gender equality mean to you?", to celebrate the special day, which falls on October 11.
Bahal, who plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law, gained the successful entry.
"Acting as British High Commissioner for a day has been a great and really unique experience. I've learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations—and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity, issues which are of great importance to me,” a delighted Bahal told ANI.
British High Commissioner to India—or rather, the Deputy High Commissioner for a day—Dominic Asquith said, "I am delighted that we were able to run this competition and give young Indian women a platform to discuss their rights. I thank all participants for submitting their excellent videos.
"Esha is truly impressive. She is clearly committed to girls' rights and her video was outstanding. I would like to congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours," he added.
Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in a Noida university, became British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours yesterday after she won a competition organised by British High Commission to mark the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11). pic.twitter.com/GV6jqfAujK
— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
