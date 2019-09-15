Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

International Democracy Day: UN Chief Urges ‘Active, Substantive and Meaningful Participation'

The term 'democracy' means a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Every year, the day is celebrated with a different theme and this year, it is 'Participation'.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
International Democracy Day: UN Chief Urges 'Active, Substantive and Meaningful Participation'
Image for representation.
The International Day of Democracy is celebrated on September 15 every year since the resolution was passed on November 8, 2007, in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The day is celebrating for promoting the tenets of democracy.

The term “democracy” means a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Every year, the day is celebrated with a different theme and this year, it is “Participation”.

On International Day of Democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people of India to “pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on.”

“At heart, democracy is about people”, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for Sunday. “It is built on inclusion, equal treatment and participation, and it is a fundamental building block for peace, sustainable development and human rights”.

“As we mark Democracy Day, I urge all Governments to respect the right to active, substantive and meaningful participation”, the Secretary-General said.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) adopted a Universal Declaration on Democracy in September 1997. The declaration affirmed its principles, elements and exercise of democratic government and the international scope of democracy. The initiative of drafting the text of a UNGA resolution and convened consultations with UN member states was taken by Qatar. The resolution entitled "Support by the United Nations system of efforts of Governments to promote and consolidate new or restored democracies", was adopted by consensus on November 8, 2007.

