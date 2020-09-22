International Drug Trafficking Racket Busted, 8 Held: NCB

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket, with the arrest of eight people and seizure of drugs like heroin, cocaine and marijuana. The operation began early this month with the seizure of a drug parcel and arrest of two African nationals and a woman from Myanmar.

“The kingpin of this India-Nigeria drug syndicate is Frank alias Peter and he was operating the syndicate from his rented flat at Noida. He was arrested on September 15,” the NCB said in a statement. A total of eight people have been arrested and the NCB has seized around 8 kg of heroin, 455 gm of cocaine and 1.1 kg premium quality marijuana, it said.

“The entire India-based module of this international drugs syndicate has been busted. Probe found this module had trafficked around 52 kg of contraband in the last few months,” the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor