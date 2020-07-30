International Friendship Day 2020: Have a Look at Some Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status for Your Best Friend

International Friendship Day 2020 | International Friendship Day as the name suggests is marked to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship. On July 30, people tie friendship bands to each other and exchange gifts to let their chosen family know how much they mean to them.

The United Nations officially declared July 30, as International Friendship Day in 2011. However, it must be noted that not all countries celebrate friendship day on July 30. India for instance celebrates the day on the first Sunday of August.

In these times, it is only virtually possible for us to make our friends feel special on the day. So, here is a look at some messages that you can send to your friend to make them feel special:

1. If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus one day, so I never have to live without you. Happy friendship day, bff!

2. A friend is what the heart needs all the time. Thank you for being there. Happy international friendship day!

3. Good friends help you to find important things when you have lost them... your smile, your hope, and your courage. Happy friendship day 2020

4. If you never had a friend, you haven't lived well! Happy to have a friend like you. Happy Friendship Day, friend!

5. A true friend is a person who holds your hand and touches your heart often. Happy Friendship Day!

6. Friendship can turn lambs into lions. Happy to have you as my friend!

7. True friends give space to each other. They can grow separately but not apart. Happy Friendship Day 2020

8. Hey bestie, Happy Friendship Day! You are one of the kindest, funniest, and most helpful one I’ve ever met. Let’s stick to each other forever!

9. I am one of those lucky individuals who has gotten to experience the meaning of true friendship. Happy Friendship Day, buddy!

10. Happy Friendship Day, my buddy! You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship last forever!