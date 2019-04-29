International Jazz Day: 10 Bollywood Songs to Fall for If You Are a Jazz Lover

International Jazz Day 2019 | The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day. The International Jazz Day came into existence on November 2011. The idea behind classifying International Jazz Day was to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people across the globe.The International Jazz Committee is chaired and led by UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock. International Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, schools, academics and jazz enthusiast under one umbrella to celebrate this international art form.The genre, Jazz, has been an integral part of the Bollywood industry since early 1950s. Indian composers like Naushad, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishen, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and RD Burman had created some of the evergreen jazz-influenced songs.On International Jazz Day 2019, let’s have a look at the top 5 Bollywood songs you will fall for if you are a jazz lover.This song was composed by Anu Malik for Murder. Sung by Made in India fame Alisha Chinoy the track was picturised on Emraan Hashmi, Ashmit Patel and Mallika Sherawat.The lively and high -spirited track was sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar for the movie Aasha.This soulful romantic number was sung by Kishore Kumar for the movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.One of Geeta Dutt's popular songs, Babuji Bheere Chalna was sung for Guru Dutt- starrer Aar-Paar.Sung by Asha Bhosle, for the movie Howrah Bridge, this melodious track was picturised on Madhubala.