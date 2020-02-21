International Mother Language Day 2020: All You Need to Know

International Mother Language Day 2020 is celebrated across the globe on February 21 to hail the linguistic diversity in the world.

According to the United Nations, around 43 per cent of the 6,000 languages spoken in the world are at the risk of being eliminated. The UN also says that a language disappears every two weeks, which destroys an entire cultural and intellectual heritage.

In order to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism, International Mother Language Day has been observed since 2000. Bangladesh mooted the idea to observe International Mother Language Day. The proposal got the UNESCO’s approval in 1999.

Theme for International Mother Language Day 2020

The theme for International Mother Language Day 2020 is ‘Languages without borders’. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says that local and cross-border languages can promote peaceful dialogue and help to preserve indigenous heritage.

International Mother Language Day 2020 celebration in India

India is celebrating International Mother Language Day 2020 as Matribhasha Diwas. A HRD ministry notification said that Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu would be the chief guest at main event which will held in Delhi.

The ministry has been observing this day along with educational institutions and language institutions for the past three years.

Like previous years, educational institutions across India will organise elocution, debate, singing and essay writing competitions to celebrate Matribhasha Diwas.

Background

The General Conference of UNESCO proclaimed International Mother Language Day in 1999 and it was welcomed by the UN General Assembly in its resolution of 2002.

The UN General Assembly in 2007 asked its member states “to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world.” The UN General Assembly officially recognised the day in 2008.

