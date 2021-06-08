Many Major News Websites Across World Go Down After Fastly, a Cloud Service, Crashes

Websites of major foreign news outlets such as The New York Times, The Guardian, CNN International, Vox and BBC went down after their cloud services provider, Fastly, suffered a crash.

Websites of Amazon, UK government and Reddit also suffered the outage.

Fastly is currently looking into the matter. “We are continuing to investigate this issue," it posted on its site.

UK Technology Editor at the Guardian Alex Hern tweeted: “A massive internet outage, affecting websites including The Guardian, http://Gov.uk , Amazon, and Reddit has been traced to a failure in a content delivery network (CDN) run by Fastly."

Beginning with where we are now: A massive internet outage, affecting websites including The Guardian, https://t.co/m4BpHUT5yb, Amazon, and Reddit has been traced to a failure in a content delivery network (CDN) run by Fastly.— alex hern (@alexhern) June 8, 2021

The sites were showing ‘503 error’ while trying to access. The ‘503 Service Unavailable’ message refers to an error response code indicating that the server is not ready to handle the request. Common causes are a server that is down for maintenance or that is overloaded.

Websites of foreign wires such as Bloomberg, Reuters, Associated Press, and even news outlets such as Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Times Magazine are, however, running fine.

