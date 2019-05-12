International Nurses Day 2019: Know the History, Theme and Significance of Florence Nightingale's Birth Anniversary

The International Nurses Day celebrates the contributions of nurses to the society and also observes the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale every year on May 12. Florence Nightingale, also known as ‘The Lady with the Lamp’, was famous as manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War.The theme for the International Nurses Day 2019 is –‘Nurses – A Voice to Lead –Health for All’. The history of this day dates back to 1965 when the International Council of Nurses (ICN) first celebrated after an officer with the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare Dorothy Sutherland first proposed Nurses Day in 1953 and was first proclaimed by President Dwight D Eisenhower.In 1860, Nightingale laid the foundation of professional nursing with the establishment of her nursing school at St Thomas' Hospital in London. It was the first secular nursing school in the world and is now part of King's College London. In recognition of her pioneering work in nursing, the Nightingale Pledge taken by new nurses, and the Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international distinction a nurse can achieve, were named in her honour, and the annual International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on her birthday.The International Council of Nurses established the day in 1974 to be celebrated every year to highlight the importance of nurses’ role in providing the best healthcare services.