International Nurses Day 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes to Wish the Medical Fraternity

International Nurses Day is annually observed on May 12. This year the theme of the day is ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health’.

May 12 was chosen for celebrating this day as it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the foundational philosopher of modern nursing.

Nursing is a selfless job, so on this day, make sure you take out time to thank the nurses you know. Take a look at these wishes that you can send to them on International Nurses Day 2020:

1. Hands that turn caring into action,



Touches that turn compassion into comfort,



Smiles that turn love into healing.



Happy Nurses Day

2. May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Happy Nurses Day to you.

3. Thanks for taking such good care of people in the most difficult days of their life. Thanks for your unconditional services and patience. International Nurses Day 2020

4. Your tender care, love, and understanding has made a difference in the lives of so many. Hope you have the same smiling day as you make for others. Nurses Day 2020

5. Happy Nurses Day to all the nurses who take the front rows in the battles against epidemics like the true warriors! Our respect to you!

6. Happy nurses day to all the wonderful nurses of the world! The dedication you show towards your job is marvelous and praiseworthy. Have a nice day!

7. Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

8. To the nurses who give so much of themselves to others every day. International Nurses Day 2020

9. Every nurse is an angel with a key for healthy community. Happy Nurses Day

10. Greetings to you on International Nurses Day. Your care is truly exceptional. Thank You for doing all that you do.