International Passengers at Kolkata Airport Allege Harassment Over Covid Tests, Say Process ‘Not Smooth’

Long-haul flight passengers at Kolkata Airport have alleged they are facing major problems due to frequent Covid-19 tests. For example, if a person’s first Covid-19 test result is negative, then they are allowed to leave the airport. But those whose results are positive are made to undergo two more tests until the outcome is negative. The passengers allege the harassment is increasing during these three trials.

This has caused chaos at the airport as those who have already booked slots for the rapid test by paying extra get impatient if their report gets delayed by more than an hour. The passengers, who were exhausted from the long journey, wanted to go home after getting the report soon.

According to a private lab testing company, which is responsible for these tests, about 90% of the passengers have been booking slots for the rapid test. Very few passengers want to sit at the airport for about six hours for the RTPCR. According to the rules by the central government, only those foreign passengers who get a positive test report in the rapid test will have to undergo an RTPCR. If there is a negative report, the passenger can check out of the airport.

International passengers travelling to Kolkata have been booking the slots through the website. The rapid test costs Rs 2,900 and takes about an hour to show the result, the RTPCR, however, is for Rs 600, and takes six hours for the report.

An official from the private lab testing company said, “We have instructions. When someone’s first report of a rapid test is positive, we test his or her sample three times in a row. As many a time, we have seen that the first time report comes positive. The next two reports are negative. And that is why many passengers are stuck at the airport.” The officer said it took about two hours to get the reports of the passengers who had positive results in their first test.

The most common complaint of the passengers at Kolkata Airport is “safe distance” not being maintained during Covid tests. Everyone has to sit next to each other at the airport where they are being placed by having their swab samples tested.

According to airport authorities, in many cases, passengers do not listen. They are creating chaos at the airport.

Basically, no one wants to wait at the airport after a long-haul flight. Passengers arriving from the USA and Europe have been complaining about the whole process not being “smooth at all”. “The whole process is very much tiring. And the confusion with the risk and non-risk countries passengers’ rules also. Why are Indian airports taking money for Covid tests at the arrival?” asked a passenger.

Passengers from Jeddah and West Asian countries too raised this question as most countries are doing the Covid test free of cost. “The whole process is much more hassle-free in Dubai, Doha and other countries compared to the Indian Airport,” said a passenger.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.