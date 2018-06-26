Ramdev Under Fire for Branding Tuticorin's Anti-Sterlite Plant Protesters as 'International Plotters'

(1/2) Met @AnilAgarwal_Ved ji during my London visit. I salute his contribution in the national building process by creating lacs of jobs and economic prosperity pic.twitter.com/dcmMCcvTg0 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

(2/2) International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta’s plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

Yes I do not know all the facts on ground regarding #Sterlite fiasco. But if we continue to close down industries & businesses , what is the future of this Nation? Address #pollution violations but let us not extinguish young lives & kill commerce. -Sg @Elangovantks @Zakka_Jacob https://t.co/5wNGpAO19s — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 24, 2018

Days after spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev emphasised on the need to have a copper plant in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin, Baba Ramdev too has come out in support of the industry.The yoga guru took to Twitter to express his allegiance to the plant after he met Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal, the operator of Sterlite Copper plant."Met @AnilAgarwal Ved ji during my London visit. I salute his contribution in the national building process by creating lacs of jobs and economic prosperity (sic)," he said.Ramdev pointed out to ‘international conspiracies’ that hindered the setting up of plant and ‘creating ruckus around it.’"International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta’s plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed," Ramdev tweeted.Earlier in an interview with CNN-News 18, spiritual leader Sadhguru had said that India being a developing nation needed industries like the Sterlite Copper Unit.“There still are people who haven't seen a light bulb,” Sadhguru said while defending the setting up of plant in Tamil Nadu. Defending the plant, he said that issue of pollution caused by the plant can be dealt with and closing the plant would not help.Last month, 12 people were killed in police action while protesting the setting up of the plant. In the backdrop of widespread violence, the spiritual leaders’ support has drawn public wrath."The issue about sterlite is a legal and not a spiritual issue. I hope Ramdev is not referring to the government of Tamil Nadu as a conspirator because it is the lawfully elected government which has shut the factory down,” said Nityanand Jayaraman, a social activist.Reacting to Sadhguru’s statement, Jayaram said the manufacturers will face legal consequences if they do not abide by the laws.On Twitter too, people expressed their resentment.“Out of all, @SadhguruJV sir does not have any right to say this as he himself is accused of destroying hundreds of acres. He needs to come clean before commenting on politicalnissue.” : Edwin“As a Baba, u should present facts.. just saying there is a conspiracy means u are guided by forces .. present facts sirji” : Kamalesh“Irony is, the entire protest and the closure was against the facts and I wonder on what grounds you are demanding for facts now?”: Raji Subramanian“No wonder in corporate supporting an another corporate!” : Senthil Kumar.“Questions to you @SadhguruJV One industry is causing harm to the nature and people. Will you let the industry to run just only because of development?? Do you think that development is healthy for our nation and people welfare??..”. : Murali Raj.The support for the sterlite factory from spiritual gurus despite the Tamil Nadu government refused to renew the license to operate.