Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Did You Know 95 Percent Wild Tigers Have Disappeared from the World?

The goal of Global Tiger Day is to promote a worldwide system for protecting the national habitats of tigers and raise public awareness regarding tiger conservation issues.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Did You Know 95 Percent Wild Tigers Have Disappeared from the World?
Image for representation.
Loading...

According to the World Wildlife Federation (WWF), there are only 3,900 wild tigers left in the world and since the beginning of the 20th century, 95 per cent of the world's wild tiger population has disappeared.

July 29 is celebrated as Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day to raise awareness for tiger conservation every year. It was created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit.

The goal of Global Tiger Day is to promote a worldwide system for protecting the national habitats of tigers and raise public awareness regarding tiger conservation issues.

The International Tiger Day was established in 2010 in Russia to raise awareness about the declining tiger population around the world. A declaration was made that the tiger populated countries had vowed to double the tiger population by 2020.

Notably, the tiger range countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Notably, the Bali tiger, the Javan Tiger and the Caspian tiger have all gone extinct in the last 100 years.

An iconic species on the brink of extinction, tiger conservation attempts to prevent the big cat from totally disappearing from the world and instead make a comeback.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram