Did You Know 95 Percent Wild Tigers Have Disappeared from the World?
The goal of Global Tiger Day is to promote a worldwide system for protecting the national habitats of tigers and raise public awareness regarding tiger conservation issues.
Image for representation.
According to the World Wildlife Federation (WWF), there are only 3,900 wild tigers left in the world and since the beginning of the 20th century, 95 per cent of the world's wild tiger population has disappeared.
July 29 is celebrated as Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day to raise awareness for tiger conservation every year. It was created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit.
The International Tiger Day was established in 2010 in Russia to raise awareness about the declining tiger population around the world. A declaration was made that the tiger populated countries had vowed to double the tiger population by 2020.
Notably, the tiger range countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.
Notably, the Bali tiger, the Javan Tiger and the Caspian tiger have all gone extinct in the last 100 years.
An iconic species on the brink of extinction, tiger conservation attempts to prevent the big cat from totally disappearing from the world and instead make a comeback.
