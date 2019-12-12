Take the pledge to vote

International Universal Health Coverage 2019: Date, Theme and Significance

December 12 is marked with an aim to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage. Every year, UHC urges people to raise their voices for equal, affordable and quality health care.

December 12, 2019
International Universal Health Coverage 2019: Date, Theme and Significance
Every year, December 12 is celebrated as the International Universal Health Coverage Day. It is a United Nations' recognized international day, which is observed with an aim to provide access to quality and affordable health care to every person across the globe. The day was proclaimed by UN on December 12, 2017. However, the first endorsement began on December 12, 2012, when UN General Assembly urged countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage (UHC).

The day is marked with an aim to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage. Every year, UHC urges people to raise their voices for equal, affordable and quality health care.

International Universal Health Coverage Day: Date and Theme

December 12 is marked as the International Universal Health Coverage Day every year. For the year 2019, the theme of the event is ‘Keep The Promise’. The theme is chosen keeping in mind the September 2019 meeting, where all UN Member States agreed to a Political Declaration on UHC.

International Universal Health Coverage Day: History and Significance

The world ‘Universal Health Coverage’ means everyone should have access to the quality health services they need. This includes people of all financial statuses, even if they are the poorest and most vulnerable.

The main function of UHC is to promote the human right to health. In fact, it has also been included in the new Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations.

