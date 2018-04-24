International WhatsApp Group Sharing Child Pornography Unearthed, 3 Held from Madhya Pradesh

Police in Madhya Pradesh have unearthed a WhatsApp group with over 250 members from across the world, including four from MP and Chhattisgarh, circulating child pornographic content.Those arrested by police include an engineering graduate (24) who works with a prominent company, a class XII student (17) and a trader-turned-journalist, IG (Intelligence) Makrand Desukar said.Of the arrested men, three hail to Dhar adjoining Indore, which has witnessed several cases of sexual assaults on minor girls including the rape and murder of a four-month-old girl days ago and the recent sexual assault on minor inside gaming zone of a shopping mall.Initially named as ‘Kids Sex Video Only’, the Whatsapp group changed name to ‘Child Porn Only’.“The group administrator was a Kuwaiti national and 130-plus members of the group were Indians, whereas 80-plus were Pakistani nationals, an officer from cyber cell Indore, which conducted the inquiry, said.The group members are mainly from West Asia with some even to South America, said the officer who did not wish to be named.The videos being circulated by the group included of boys and girls aged six to eight years being exploited by a range from less than 10 years to over 50-year-olds, one of the investigators from cyber cell claimed.The engineering student arrested by the police was even sharing child porn content with other social media groups as well. The minor boy who landed in police net was even using an app to use two versions of WhatsApp on his single smartphone –one just for the child porn group and other for interacting with everyone else.One of the officers who grilled the three arrested men said that these men had turned into sex addicts and could have committed any sexual offence at slightest of opportunity.On Monday, MP home minister Bhupendra Singh had, while referring to a survey, blamed porn sites for growing instances of rapes especially among minors. We have requested the Centre to block 25 porn sites and for a stringent law, he said.Psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi from Bhopal also blamed lack of sex education among kids and easy availability of porn content for rising cases of rapes also sexual assaults witnessed on minor girls. “Porn content also justifies the savagery in the name of sex and at times also validates incest,” Dr Trivedi claimed.Childline MP director Archana Sahay too blamed unhindered availability of porn content for growing sexual assaults on women socially minor girls who often remain as easy target for minor boys with minds influenced by pornography.She, however, claimed that mere banning porn sites won’t do as internet is sea of such content, while backing awareness and educational sessions in schools as the best way forward.