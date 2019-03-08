On International Women's Day, Google Doodle Enlists 13 Empowering Quotes by Boss Ladies

Google on Friday celebrated Women’s Day by creating an interactive doodle for women. The doodle is created by women where it has showcased inspirational quotes across various languages by thirteen international female trailblazers—both past and present.To mark the occasion of International Women’s Day, the quotes were also designed by a talented group of female guest artists from around the globe, connecting to the larger theme of “women empowering women.”The Women’s Day doodle is vibrant with 11 dialogue boxes having the word "woman" written in 11 languages, including Hindi and Bengali. When you click on any of the dialogue boxes, a pop-up will open which will then let the user scroll through the different quotes.From Indian boxing champion Mary Kom to Japanese artist and songwriter Yoko Ono, Google selected the quotes meant to empower women. Google aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world.Celebrated boxer Mary Kom's read, "Do not ever say you are weak because you are a woman," which in itself is empowering for all those women who feel inferior because of the gender they are born to.The earliest Women's Day was observed as “National Women’s Day” on February 28, 1909 in New York, organised by the Socialist Party of America at the suggestion of Theresa Malkiel. Despite the claims that the day was commemorating a protest by women garment workers in New York on March 8, 1857, researchers have described this as a myth.The first time it was celebrated on March 8 was in 1917, after women achieved suffrage in Soviet Russia. The day also marked the beginning of the February Revolution. Eventually, March 8 was declared a holiday in Soviet Russia and later the day was predominantly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries. The United Nations adopted March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1975.