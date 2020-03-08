Take the pledge to vote

International Women’s Day 2020: Google Doodle Honors Women For Questioning, Reclaiming, and Redefining Ideas

International Women’s Day (March 8), 2020 theme is, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2020, 8:11 AM IST
A screen grab of Sunday's Google Doodle.

New Delhi: Tech giant- Google honored women across the globe with its interactive doodle on the occasion of International Women’s Day today. The interactive doodle celebrates women coming together throughout the world and generations with a multilayered 3D paper mandala animation. The doodle was Illustrated by New York and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden.

In the video, the mandala’s black-and-white central layer reflects women around the world during the late 1800s to the 1930s amidst labor movements while the second layer depicts women from the 1950s to the 1980s, a landmark era in the feminist history which aimed at gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo.

The final layer symbolizes women from the 1990s to the present day, in the context of progress made from over 100 years of women’s rights movements. It pays tribute to break barriers from former cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles women take in society. Last but not the least, the doodle honors women across sectors, industries, nations, ages, and cultures, who persist tirelessly to take charge together and continue the legacy of women who have fought and made sacrifices in the generations past while paving the way for future generations to come.

This year’s theme for Women’s Day (March 8) is, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”. The Generation Equality campaign is bringing together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country, to drive actions that will create the gender-equal world we all deserve.

