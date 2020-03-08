Activists, Entrepreneur & Water Warrior: Women Who Have Taken Over PM Modi's Social Media Accounts
Seven women achievers have taken over PM Modi's social media accounts to mark International Women's Day 2020.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday “signed off” from his official social media accounts and handed it over to seven achievers on International Women’s Day, saluting the “spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti”.
The development came days after PM Modi announced on Twitter that he was "thinking of giving up my social media accounts".
"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs" (sic)," he posted on Tuesday.
On Sunday morning, the first achiever to take over the prime minister’s accounts was Chennai-based Sneha Mohandoss, founder of non-profit "Foodbank India".
Mohandoss introduced her initiative and also credited her mother with instilling in her a habit of feeding the homeless.
You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor.Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Next in line was Dr Malvika Iyer, President awardee disability activist, who explained how she survived a bomb blast at the age of 13 and went to get a PhD with her family's support.
Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most. Know more about me and my work- @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/T3RrBea7T9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Soon after, a Srinagar-based woman entrepreneur shared her journey. “I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft,” read a tweet by Arifa.
I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft. I am Arifa from Kashmir and here is my life journey. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/hT7p7p5mhg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
The fourth achiever was Kalpana Ramesh, a water warrior, who is working towards building a sustainable future.
Be a warrior but of a different kind!Be a water warrior.Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children Here is how I am doing my bit. @kalpana_designs pic.twitter.com/wgQLqmdEEC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Three more women will take over the PM’s accounts to share their inspiring journey.
International Women's Day is celebrated everyday on March 8 every year to social economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year's theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights”.
