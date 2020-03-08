Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

Activists, Entrepreneur & Water Warrior: Women Who Have Taken Over PM Modi's Social Media Accounts

Seven women achievers have taken over PM Modi's social media accounts to mark International Women's Day 2020.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Activists, Entrepreneur & Water Warrior: Women Who Have Taken Over PM Modi's Social Media Accounts
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday “signed off” from his official social media accounts and handed it over to seven achievers on International Women’s Day, saluting the “spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti”.

The development came days after PM Modi announced on Twitter that he was "thinking of giving up my social media accounts".

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs" (sic)," he posted on Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, the first achiever to take over the prime minister’s accounts was Chennai-based Sneha Mohandoss, founder of non-profit "Foodbank India".

Mohandoss introduced her initiative and also credited her mother with instilling in her a habit of feeding the homeless.

Next in line was Dr Malvika Iyer, President awardee disability activist, who explained how she survived a bomb blast at the age of 13 and went to get a PhD with her family's support.

Soon after, a Srinagar-based woman entrepreneur shared her journey. “I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft,” read a tweet by Arifa.

The fourth achiever was Kalpana Ramesh, a water warrior, who is working towards building a sustainable future.

Three more women will take over the PM’s accounts to share their inspiring journey.

International Women's Day is celebrated everyday on March 8 every year to social economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year's theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram