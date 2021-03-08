International Women’s Day 2021: Free Entry for Women Today at Taj Mahal, Other ASI Monuments

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given a special gift to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday as the entry of women in all ASI protected monuments, including Taj Mahal, will be free. Entry is also free for tourists on April 18, on the occasion of World Heritage Day.

The order issued by ASI’s Joint Director General (Monuments) M Nambirajan said that Indian and foreign women tourists in all the protected monuments and archaeological sites will be given free entry on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Superintending archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnakar said that like last year, this year also, on International Women’s Day, women will get free of cost entry in all the monuments.

Not only can women see the monuments including Taj Mahal of Agra, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri but also the real graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz located in the basement. Order has also been issued for this. Last year also, the Ministry of Culture had given the facility of giving free entry to women, which has also been continued this year.

Meanwhile, in state capital Lucknow, entry will be free for Bada Imambada and Picture Gallery which is the main tourist attraction and is managed by Hussainabad trust.