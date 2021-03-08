International Women's Day 2021: Google Doodle Honours Women's Firsts

The Google doodle on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021 is celebrating the firsts in women’s history- highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and excelled in education, civil rights, science, art, and more.

Illustrated by Helene Leroux, the video Doodle honors and pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands of many trailblazers opening doors and paving way for generations of women around the globe. International Women’s Day 2021 falls right within Women’s History Month in various countries around the globe.

While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving recognition or right that is long overdue.

Today’s Doodle also celebrates women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy and became- Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more. These firsts also include the efforts of countless others women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken. The video doodle effectively “raises a hand” to all women, past, present, and future.

The 41-second long video Doodle can’t quite do justice to the entire history of women’s struggle, but it’s a fairly powerful short clip that highlights some of the stories of women across the globe. The illustrator of the powerful video- Helene Leroux, drew influences from her own grandmother to create the images adorning global Google homepages. As an animator, she even admitted to sneaking in a very short clip of her own profession – another field dominated by men.

“The theme “Women Firsts” especially resonated with me. My great-grandmother (who I remember drawing with when I was a child) was an incredible artist, but she was never really allowed to pursue art professionally,” Leroux said.

In honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future—Happy International Women’s Day!