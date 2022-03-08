International Women’s Day 2022: Railways Minister Shares Video of Women’s Team of Vande Bharat Express | WATCH

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw extended greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday by sharing a video featuring the teams of the Vande Bharat Express. Vaishnaw tweeted: “Meet the women’s team of Vande Bharat Express… #InternationalWomensDay”. The video starts with team of 8 women, followed by a female guard giving signal to Vande Bharat train.

Meet the women’s team of Vande Bharat Express. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/6OJnYsRxoE— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 8, 2022

The Vande Bharat Express is a high speed intercity train built under the Made in India initiative of the Central government. The trains have a speed limit of 180km per hour. The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 February 2019 on New Delhi-Varanasi route.

Also known as Train 18, Vande Bharat is one classic example of Make in India and far cheaper than similar trains that are rolled out by foreign companies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 400 new energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains will be introduced in three years.

Recently the Indian Railways has identified 27 routes of Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi trains in the first phase of replacing them with Vande Bharat trains. Ahead of the mass production of the next generation of Vande Bharat trains, the railways have marked the route of Delhi- Lucknow, Delhi- Amristar, Puri- Howrah among the total 27 such routes.

