International Workers' Day 2019: Quotes, Messages to Commemorate Struggle for Better Working Conditions on May Day

International Workers' Day or Labour Day or May Day is celebrated on May 1every year in most of the countries, including India. Also known as May Day, the day marks the acceptance of maximum 8 hours as an employee’s official working hours in a day and honours the sacrifices and protests of workers during the 19th century.Although May Day is not a gazetted holiday in India, many states observe it as a public holiday.Commemorating the spirit of International Workers' Day, we share some inspiring messages and wishes to keep your working day filled with motivation and inspiration. Choose your favourite quote and stick it at your work station, cubicle to happily celebrate International Labour Day.“The productivity of work is not the responsibility of the worker but of the manager. A reputation as a hard worker is a good reputation for having.”"Labour was the first price, the original purchase-money that was paid for all things.It was not by gold or by silver, but by Labour, that all wealth of the world was originally purchased. Happy Labour Day !"“Dearest, keep working hard and one day you will achieve everything you had ever dreamt of. May Day reminds me to remind you that nothing is impossible, if you work hard for it.""You have worked very hard throughout the year to meet all your goals. Now it is a day to relax and rejoice.""Labour Day is the time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work and Labour. It is the time to relax and enjoy a comfortable day after working hard to finish your duties."Each and every person who has been working hard to give his family a good life, to work for the betterment of the nation, to bring happiness and peace around deserves a salute on May Day. “"Work is an extension of the personality. It is an achievement. It is one of the ways in which a person defines himself, measures his worth, and his humanity."Happy International Workers Day! Keep on passing and sharing the best wishes and messages of Labour Day.