Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

International Wrestler Among 4 Arrested for Robbing Businessman in Delhi

On July 24, a man complained that he was sitting inside his car with a bag containing Rs 60,000 and his servant Pankaj was closing the shutter of his shop when three men arrived and allegedly robbed the bag after firing at Pankaj.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
International Wrestler Among 4 Arrested for Robbing Businessman in Delhi
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Four persons, including a 22-year-old international gold medallist in wrestling, were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman at gunpoint in Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Lakshay, Dinesh (30), Hardeep (27) and Robin (28), they said.

On July 24, a man complained that he was sitting inside his car with a bag containing Rs 60,000 and his servant Pankaj was closing the shutter of his shop when three men arrived and allegedly robbed the bag after firing at Pankaj, and fled away, police said.

"During investigation, police scanned CCTV cameras and found that the car had black wheel caps and only one light of the number plate was working. Police finally traced the car and arrested the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

They all were well built and used to practice wrestling, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Robin was a driver and used to supply cold drinks in the area and he had identified the shop for robbery. When the complainant, along with his servant, was about to close the shop Hardeep, Lakshay and Dinesh robbed them, the DCP said.

They have defined the role of each member during the robbery.

"Dinesh was the maternal uncle of Robin and he was in dire need of money for the delivery of his wife. Lakshay had won a gold medal in

Thailand in the Indo-Thai Championship in 2017. He had fired upon the servant," said the DCP.

"He used to boast about the influence of his brother-in-law, who is a lawyer, and assured them that his brother-in-law will take care of all the legal matters in any untoward situation," he said.

Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges and one car were recovered from them, the DCP added

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram