International Yoga Day 2019: 6 Asanas to Keep Diabetes Under Control

International Yoga Day 2019 | Apart from India, the International Yoga Day is being celebrated today in several countries to spread awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice. The United Nations General Assembly, which designated June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014 after passing a resolution introduced by India, recognizes that Yoga “provides a holistic approach to health and well-being.” Several studies suggest that while it may not be a cure in itself, Yoga certainly provides some benefits to diabetes patients.

A research published by the American Diabetes Association found “in comparison with standard care alone, yoga resulted in significant reduction in BMI, glycemic control, and malondialdehyde and increase in glutathione and vitamin C.”

It concluded that Yoga can be used as an “effective therapy in reducing oxidative stress in type 2 diabetes. Yoga in addition to standard care helps reduce BMI and improve glycemic control in type 2 diabetic patients.”

Another study by the Korean Endocrine Society said Yoga is “useful in the management of various lifestyle diseases, including type 2 diabetes.”

“Psycho-neuro-endocrine and immune mechanisms are involved in the beneficial effects of yoga on diabetes. Incorporation of yoga practice in daily life helps to attain glycaemic control and reduces the risk of complications in people with diabetes,” according to the study’s abstract.

The Art of Living recommends these six “asanas to tackle diabetes better” while cautioning “correct training is essential, before individual practice.”

Kapal Bhati pranayama (Skull Shining breathing technique)

Helps “energize the nervous system” and is “very helpful for patients suffering from diabetes, as it stimulates abdominal organs. This pranayama also improves the blood circulation and uplifts the mind.”

Supta Matsyendrasana (Lying-down body twist)

Massages the internal organs and improves digestion. “This posture also exerts pressure on the abdominal organs and is hence very helpful yoga posture for people suffering from diabetes,” according to Art of Living

Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

“Highly recommended for people with diabetes”, the Art of Living says, as the pose regulates the functioning of pancreas and also strengthens the abdominal muscles.”

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Massages and tones the abdominal and pelvic organs, and helps people suffering from diabetes. This yoga posture helps balance the prana in the body and also calms the mind.

Ardhya Matsyendrasana (Sitting half spinal twist)

Massages the abdominal organs, increases the “oxygen supply to lungs and makes the spine supple.”

Shavasana (Corpse pose)

This resting yoga pose “takes the body into a deep meditative state, letting it relax and rejuvenate.”