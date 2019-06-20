International Yoga Day 2019: 7 Asanas PM Modi Swears by That You Must Try at Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen performing yoga along with 18,000 other participants at Ranchi, which will host the main event of International Yoga Day 2019 on June 21.

The Prime Mister, who has been instrumental in making the day official after he proposed the idea at the United Nations during his speech on December 11, 2014, has been regularly tweeting yoga videos since June 5 ahead of the International Yoga Day.

Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India offers a host of benefits that help build strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body.

Modi wrote on Twitter, "On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous."

Between then and now, he has been regularly tweeting about various yoga poses and their benefits to the human mind and body, accompanying each with a video. We take a look at 7 yoga videos shared by PM Modi and how it benefits the human body.

Trikonasana (Triangle Posture)

The first yoga pose he shared, Trikonasana, helps strengthen the back muscles and also makes thighs, shoulder, chest, spine flexible and strong.

Those with neck or back problems, slip disc or sciatica should avoid it.

Trikonasana also helps reduce mental stress.

Vrikshasana (The Tree posture)

The Tree pose helps improve body balance, strengthens legs, thighs, spine, shoulders, arms and concentration.

However, the asana should not be performed by people with high blood pressure, vertigo or migraine.

Shashankasana (Hare Posture)

This asana is a must for people who are suffering from stress or anger issues. It provides relief from constipation, and aids digestion, while also remedying back pain.

People suffering from high blood pressure should be cautious while doing it.

Shalabhasana (The Locust posture)

Shalabhasana helps rid the lower lower back of pain and reduces thigh fat. It shapes muscles and invigorates the stomach.

Pregnant women and those suffering from peptic ulcer, hernia, hypertension, and heart disease are advised to avoid this.

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

The iconic yoga pose Surya Namaskar boosts lung capacity, helps manage diabetes, regulates secretion from endocrine glands, and works wonders for muscles.

Those with hypertension, hernia, peptic ulcer, sciatica, cervical spondylitis and acute arthritis should not perform the pose.

Bhujangasana (The Cobra pose)

The cobra pose helps cut stomach fat, relieves of back pain and constipation. It also bolsters the respiratory system.

Hernia and ulcer patients and pregnant women should abstain from asanas like this that affect the stomach.

Pawanmuktasana (The Wind Releasing posture)

Pawanmuktasana eases bloating sensation, relieves from flatulence, improves digestion, fortifies back muscles and eliminates constipation.

Those suffering from backache, stomach injury, hernia, and sciatica are advised to avoid the asana.