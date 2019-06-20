Take the pledge to vote

International Yoga Day 2019: 7 Asanas to Relieve Your Body from Chronic Aches

For people suffering from headache, joint pain, back pain or other body pains, yoga can be an effective way to ease aches and often cure the person of the ailments.

International Yoga Day 2019: 7 Asanas to Relieve Your Body from Chronic Aches
Climate change activists practice yoga on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
International Yoga Day 2019 | Yoga is one of the most effective traditional means of living a healthy life. It makes the body more flexible and makes it stronger. Yoga is also a means to cure body pain.

For people suffering from headache, joint pain, back pain or other body pains, yoga can be an effective way to ease aches and often cure the person of the ailments. Further, if practised regularly, yogasanas can relieve muscular tension and pain by relieving the body of tensed muscles. It also helps in reducing stress and studies have also shown that yoga is effective at improving function and reducing low back pain.

Besides, yoga can improve carpal tunnel syndrome in just three weeks of practice. A study also revealed that patients with rheumatoid arthritis regained strength after practicing yoga.

Dhanurasana: An easy asana, this basic yoga posture reduces joint pain, relieves back pain and prevents menstrual cramps. It also acts as a stress reliever and improves blood circulation, helps in weight loss and increases flexibility.

Paschimottanasana: The asana, involving almost the entire body prevents headache, treats digestive disorders, cures back pain, reduces shoulder and neck pain, reduces belly fat, improves mental health and strengthens leg muscles.

Trikonasana: Excellent for the muscles of the lower body, Trikonasana reduces joint pains of the knee, strengthens arms and thighs, treats shoulder pain, cures back pain, stimulates spinal nerves and enhances gut health. The yoga posture is also good for the treatment of neck sprains and the strengthening of ankles.

Uttanasana: The standing forward bend pose yoga relieves headache as well as calms the brain and reduces stress and mild depression.

Matsyasana: The Fish Pose yoga helps a person ease shoulder pains. It also helps reduce anxiety, stretches the shoulders, and improves posture as well.

Baddha Konasana: The Butterfly pose yoga increases the flexibility of the region around the hips and improves blood circulation all over the body. It also helps reduce fatigue and practising it early in the morning on an empty stomach helps clean the bowels.

Virasana: This yoga relieves a person from the pain of sore knees. It stretches the knees, improves blood circulation and combats knee pain. It also helps improve digestion and lowers blood pressure

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
