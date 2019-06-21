International Yoga Day 2019: Asanas for Women to Fix Menstrual Disorders

International Yoga Day 2019 | June 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga around the globe. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice, which helps in improving the body health and provide cure to common ailments like diabetes, asthma and cancer and many other ailments.

Another health issue that worries a lot of women is the problems related to periods. An irregular period cycle, mood swings, period cramps and other menstrual disorders can leave a number of women in a fix, making them wonder about the possible cure to it. While allopathic medicines can help you alter your hormones, yoga is a natural way that can help you deal with such issues.

This World Yoga Day, let’s learn about the yoga poses that can help take away your period woes:

1. Cobbler’s Pose or Baddha Konasana

Since the lower half of the body often feels heavy during menstruation, seated poses help a great deal in easing the pain. Baddha Konasana or the cobbler’s pose opens the pelvic region. To do it, one has to seat straight and then bend the knees to bring the soles of the feet together, with the knees falling out to either side. Press the outer edges of the feet together strongly, making the feet to open like a book.

2. Goddess Pose or Supta Baddha Konasana

Supta Baddha Konasana or the goddess pose is all about opening your groin and hips and relaxing. To do this, stay in a reclined position with the knees bent. Then, release the knees out to the sides and down. The soles of the feet should be brought together for goddess pose.

3. Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Ustrasana is a great exercise to regulate your periods and relieves menstrual pain. It also strengthens shoulders and back, improves posture and flexibility, massages your internal organs and opens up your chest. To do this, begin by kneeling down on the floor, keeping the shoulders and knees aligned. Extend the body backwards and hold the heels, pushing hips forward and dropping the head back.

4. Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana is an excellent yoga asana for your reproductive organs. It also improves digestion, opens up your chest and improves blood circulation. To do this, one should lay down on the stomach on the floor. Keeping legs together and palms on the ground near the face, inhale and raise the upper body by pushing down the palms. Try to stretch the neck as much as possible.

5. Bow Pose or Dhanurasana

Another great pose for reproductive organs is Dhanurasana, which is beneficial in reducing tummy fat, strengthening your spinal cord, thighs and ankles. In this asana, one has to lie down on the stomach on the floor. Bend the legs backwards while inhaling. Hold onto the ankles by stretching the arms.

Apart from these, yoga asanas like Malasana, Varjasana, Pranayama, Supta Matsyendrasana and Matsayasana are also beneficial for reproductive health.