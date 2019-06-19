International Yoga Day 2019: Basic Guidelines, Do’s and Don'ts to Keep in Mind Before Doing Asanas
The International Yoga Day came into existence on December 11, 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea at the United Nations.
Image: AP
International Yoga Day 2019 | Yoga accentuates an individual's physical and mental evolution. Along with improving one's thoughts and mindset, Yoga also helps in raising the standard of living. Even though this tradition is 5,000 years old, the International Day of Yoga only came into existence on December 11, 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea at the United Nations. Soon, the UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.
As the world celebrates Yoga Day on Friday, here's a list of things that one should keep in mind:
Do's:
- Practicing yoga early in the morning delivers the best results. Individuals are advised to avoid heavy meals before the practice. However, one can have nuts, and light grains to invigourate the body. Besides, one must wait for the sweat to settle down before taking a bath.
- It is always good to do Yoga in a breathable environment. Therefore, people should ensure that the windows and doors are open for fresh air.
- Spread a yoga mat or blanket before you start practicing yoga. The mat will prevent you from sliding all over the place.
- One shouldn’t repress sneezing and coughing while practicing yoga.
- It is important to wear supportive underwear as it will make you feel more comfortable during the whole yoga routine. Try to substitute tight clothes with loose ones.
Don’ts:
- Don't have a heavy meal before or after doing yoga asanas, it's always better to have 2-3 hours interval between eating food and practicing yoga.
- Avoid practicing regular asanas during menstruation or after the third month of pregnancy. It is better to opt for yoga asanas which are relaxing and not too complicated. However, perform it only after consulting your physician.
- Don't practice yoga while you are suffering from fever or any other severe injury. Resume it only after resting properly and consulting a doctor.
- Intake of any toxic substance like alcohol and drugs should be avoided while performing yoga asanas.
- Don't perform yoga in a dirty environment to avoid negative impacts on your mindset.
