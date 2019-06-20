Take the pledge to vote

Ahead of Yoga Day, BSF Jawans Perform Asanas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Various battalions of the Indian Army gear up and share yogasana images and videos, ahead of International Yoga Day 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Ahead of Yoga Day, BSF Jawans Perform Asanas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
BSF personnel perform Yoga near International Border (IB) in RS Pura(Image: ANI)
International Yoga Day 2019 | Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans were seen performing yoga in Kupwara sector in Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of International Yoga day on June 21.

In a series of images shared by ANI, one can see Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans perform Yoga in Kupwara Sector ahead of Yoga Day 2019.

In a separate video shared by the ITBP ( Indo-Tibetan Border Police), they posted Himveers of ITBP gearing up for International Day of Yoga with "Meditation and Yoga practice at high altitude."

ITBP posted several other images and videos as well showing the jawans performing yogasanas across various places in India.

The Himveer 52nd Battalion of ITBP, Amritsar, celebrated the International Yoga Day by performing yogasannas.

ITBP Srinagar, the 21st Battalion also geared up with a Yoga session, ahead of International Yoga Day, on June 21.

On Wednesday, another BSF team were seen performing yoga near the Border Outpost (BOP) on the banks of river Brahmaputra near Takkamari, Assam. In addition, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu too organised a yoga event on Sunday to celebrate the fifth International Day of Yoga at Nepal's Thyangboche - the gateway to Mount Everest.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri and locals too joined in to perform yoga, a photo of which was shared by IndiaInNepal, the official Twitter page of the Embassy of India Kathmandu.

While it is a tradition that is 5,000 years old, the International Day of Yoga officially came into existence on December 11, 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea at the United Nations. The UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

