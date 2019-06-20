Ahead of Yoga Day, BSF Jawans Perform Asanas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
Various battalions of the Indian Army gear up and share yogasana images and videos, ahead of International Yoga Day 2019.
BSF personnel perform Yoga near International Border (IB) in RS Pura(Image: ANI)
International Yoga Day 2019 | Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans were seen performing yoga in Kupwara sector in Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of International Yoga day on June 21.
In a series of images shared by ANI, one can see Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans perform Yoga in Kupwara Sector ahead of Yoga Day 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans perform Yoga in Kupwara Sector ahead of #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/j2swX7AKFb— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
In a separate video shared by the ITBP ( Indo-Tibetan Border Police), they posted Himveers of ITBP gearing up for International Day of Yoga with "Meditation and Yoga practice at high altitude."
Meditation and Yoga practice at high altitude is a routine.#Himveers of #ITBP gearing up for the #InternationalDayOfYoga2019 #YogaDay2019 #5thInterantionalDayofYoga#yoga @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/1ZBzxR7xxM— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 11, 2019
ITBP posted several other images and videos as well showing the jawans performing yogasanas across various places in India.
Near Rohtang Pass...#Himveers of #ITBP gearing up for the #InternationalDayOfYoga2019 #YogaDay2019 #5thInterantionalDayofYoga#yoga pic.twitter.com/foBvfB4E6g— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 17, 2019
The Himveer 52nd Battalion of ITBP, Amritsar, celebrated the International Yoga Day by performing yogasannas.
#Himveers of 52nd Battalion #ITBP Amritsar at a #Yoga session ITBP gearing up for the #InternationalDayOfYoga2019 #YogaDay2019 #5thInterantionalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/mTj9VohoXs— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 17, 2019
ITBP Srinagar, the 21st Battalion also geared up with a Yoga session, ahead of International Yoga Day, on June 21.
#Himveers of 21st Battalion #ITBP Srinagar, J and K at a #Yoga session ITBP gearing up for the #InternationalDayOfYoga2019 #YogaDay2019 #5thInterantionalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/EE2EELdwm0— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 19, 2019
On Wednesday, another BSF team were seen performing yoga near the Border Outpost (BOP) on the banks of river Brahmaputra near Takkamari, Assam. In addition, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu too organised a yoga event on Sunday to celebrate the fifth International Day of Yoga at Nepal's Thyangboche - the gateway to Mount Everest.
The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri and locals too joined in to perform yoga, a photo of which was shared by IndiaInNepal, the official Twitter page of the Embassy of India Kathmandu.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri celebrating yoga in the lap of Sagarmatha-Mt Everest. pic.twitter.com/bu55iCCwa3— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) June 16, 2019
While it is a tradition that is 5,000 years old, the International Day of Yoga officially came into existence on December 11, 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea at the United Nations. The UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos Unveiled in India: As it Happened
- Avengers Endgame Re-releasing in Theatres With New Post Credit Scene and 'Extra Surprises'
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Colin de Grandhomme is Our X-Factor: Williamson
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s