1-min read

International Yoga Day 2019: History of Celebration, Theme for This Year

The theme for International Yoga Day 2019 is Climate Action and it will be celebrated at the United Nations on Thursday (June 20) followed by a panel discussion on June 21.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
Yoga enthusiasts perform during celebration of the 4th International Day of Yoga at Lodi Gardens, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
International Yoga Day 2019 | For the past five years, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 to raise global awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea.

The resolution on ‘International Day of Yoga’ was introduced by India’s Ambassador to UN Asoke Mukerji and saw 177 nations joining as co-sponsors, the highest number ever for any General Assembly resolution.

Adopted under the agenda of ‘Global Health and Foreign Policy,’ resolution 69/131 recognized that Yoga “provides a holistic approach to health and well-being” and that wider dissemination of information about its benefits would be beneficial for the health of the world population.

THEME FOR INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2019

The theme for International Yoga Day 2019 is Climate Action and it will be celebrated at the United Nations on Thursday (June 20) with "Yoga with Gurus," followed by a panel discussion on 21 June.

“Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness,” the UN says, acknowledging that Yoga “continues to grow in popularity” across the world.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
